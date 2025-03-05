Ambitious Clean-Up: Delhi's Battle Against Yamuna Pollution

In a significant move for environmental rejuvenation, Delhi's Minister of Irrigation and Flood Control, Parvesh Verma, inspected the Yamuna River by boat on Wednesday. The minister announced the removal of a staggering 1,300 tonnes of garbage from the river in just 10 days, marking a major step in the BJP's commitment to cleaning up the Yamuna.

Verma highlighted the renewed initiatives to prevent future flooding, citing the repair and raising of previously closed floodgates. With an eye on restoring the Yamuna, significant efforts are underway. The Delhi Development Authority is actively working on restoring the riverbed while addressing and removing encroachments along the riverbanks.

Plans are also afoot to tackle the effluent discharge into the river. Verma revealed that sewage treatment plants (STPs) would be installed for the 18 major drains contributing to river pollution, with all facilities expected to be operational within two years. The minister criticized past neglect and lauded the new involvement of the PMO in the restoration agenda.

