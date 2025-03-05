Left Menu

Ambitious Clean-Up: Delhi's Battle Against Yamuna Pollution

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma announced significant progress in cleaning the Yamuna River, with 1,300 tonnes of garbage removed. He emphasized the installation of new sewage treatment plants and the involvement of the PMO to address pollution. The effort aims to revitalize the river and prevent future flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:25 IST
Ambitious Clean-Up: Delhi's Battle Against Yamuna Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for environmental rejuvenation, Delhi's Minister of Irrigation and Flood Control, Parvesh Verma, inspected the Yamuna River by boat on Wednesday. The minister announced the removal of a staggering 1,300 tonnes of garbage from the river in just 10 days, marking a major step in the BJP's commitment to cleaning up the Yamuna.

Verma highlighted the renewed initiatives to prevent future flooding, citing the repair and raising of previously closed floodgates. With an eye on restoring the Yamuna, significant efforts are underway. The Delhi Development Authority is actively working on restoring the riverbed while addressing and removing encroachments along the riverbanks.

Plans are also afoot to tackle the effluent discharge into the river. Verma revealed that sewage treatment plants (STPs) would be installed for the 18 major drains contributing to river pollution, with all facilities expected to be operational within two years. The minister criticized past neglect and lauded the new involvement of the PMO in the restoration agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025