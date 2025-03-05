Cyclone Alfred Approaches: Brisbane Prepares for Rare Storm

Australia is preparing for the impact of tropical cyclone Alfred, which is set to hit Brisbane, the country's third-largest city. Authorities have issued evacuation orders for residents in flood-prone suburbs as the storm closes in.

On Wednesday, warnings were in effect across a stretch of over 500 kilometers along the coast of Queensland and New South Wales. Cyclone Alfred, carrying potential destructive wind gusts of up to 155 kph, is expected to make landfall as a category-two storm near Brisbane early Friday. The event could bring up to 800 mm of rainfall, causing life-threatening flash flooding.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli has urged residents to heed evacuation warnings, emphasizing the rare nature of this event for the region. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese assured that resources, including heavy-lift helicopters, are ready to support state efforts. As evacuation centers open, residents rush to gather essentials, with sandbags in short supply and supermarket shelves rapidly emptying. Disruptions are already being seen with school closures and flight cancellations as the community braces for what could be one of the most severe weather events in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)