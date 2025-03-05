Earthquake Shakes Oaxaca: A Tremor in Mexico's Heart
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Oaxaca, Mexico, on Wednesday. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. The event marks another significant geological activity in the region, potentially impacting the local community and infrastructure.
A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 rattled Oaxaca, Mexico, on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, causing concern about its potential impact on the heavily populated area known for both its economic and cultural significance.
Authorities are assessing the situation, focusing on potential damage to infrastructure and ensuring the safety of residents in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
