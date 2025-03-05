Earthquake Shakes Oaxaca: A Tremor in Mexico's Heart

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 rattled Oaxaca, Mexico, on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, causing concern about its potential impact on the heavily populated area known for both its economic and cultural significance.

Authorities are assessing the situation, focusing on potential damage to infrastructure and ensuring the safety of residents in the region.

