Mighty Tremor Rocks Borneo's Depths

A magnitude 7 earthquake hit near Borneo's north coast, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). Initially recorded as 7.1, the quake occurred at a depth of 633 km. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center confirmed no tsunami threat from this event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 23:10 IST
A significant earthquake measuring magnitude 7 rattled the area off Borneo's north coast early Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Initially reported as magnitude 7.1, the earthquake struck at a substantial depth of 633 kilometers, providing a marginally lower initial reading.

Despite the strength of the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center assured that there is no tsunami threat following the seismic activity.

