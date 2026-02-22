Mighty Tremor Rocks Borneo's Depths

A significant earthquake measuring magnitude 7 rattled the area off Borneo's north coast early Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Initially reported as magnitude 7.1, the earthquake struck at a substantial depth of 633 kilometers, providing a marginally lower initial reading.

Despite the strength of the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center assured that there is no tsunami threat following the seismic activity.