Tranquilisation and Treatment of Wandering Elephant in Ayyankunnu

An elephant wandering into residential zones of Ayyankunnu Grama Panchayat forced authorities to impose prohibitory orders. The prohibitions were in place for two days to ensure public safety, especially after an earlier elephant attack resulted in fatalities.

Forest officials worked diligently to tranquilise the injured elephant, which was struggling due to a broken jaw, making it difficult to consume food or water. After sedation, the animal received urgent medical attention.

The Chief Wildlife Warden ordered the elephant's removal for treatment, while citizens ignored advisories and gathered to witness the spectacle. Violators of the public order faced potential legal action, highlighting the need for public adherence to safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)