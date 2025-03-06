Left Menu

Lokayukta raids unearth 36.53 crore assets of eight government officers in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:01 IST
Lokayukta raids unearth 36.53 crore assets of eight government officers in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday raided places linked to eight government officials, who are accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, in various parts of the state.

The raid unearthed assets worth Rs 36.53 crore, including immovable properties worth Rs 26.47 crore, jewels worth Rs 3.73 crore and vehicles worth Rs 3.08 crore.

According to the Lokayukta sources, the searches were carried out at 40 locations belonging to the accused officers posted in Bengaluru, Kolar, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Davangere and Bagalkote districts. The officers who were raided include T D Nanjundappa, Chief Engineer -Group A in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms in Bengaluru; H B Kalleshappa, Executive Engineer Grade-1, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Highway Engineering in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike; G Nagaraj, Assistsnt Executive Engineer in in Kolar; Jagannath, Project Implementation Unit in Kalaburagi; J S Nagaraju, Dist Statistical Officer, Food Safety and quality Unit, Health Department, Davangere.

Nanjundappa was found to have assets to the tune of Rs 8.46 crore, which comprised nine sites (plots), houses and agriculture land valued at Rs 7.47 crore.

Kalleshappa had properties worth Rs 6.5 crore including two sites, three houses and agriculture land whose estimated cost was Rs 4.97 crore.

Nagaraj had assets worth Rs 2.19 crore, Jagannath owned properties worth Rs 4.55 crore, Nagaraj J S – Rs 6.14 crore, Jagadeesh – Rs 3.11 crore, Durgad – Rs 1.92 crore and Kembavi owned assets worth Rs 3.64 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025