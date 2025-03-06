Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile, EMSC says
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Antofagasta, Chile region , on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said.
The quake was at a depth of 93 km (57.79 miles), EMSC said.
