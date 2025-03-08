Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women Pioneers at Vizhinjam Port

The Vizhinjam deep-sea port in Kerala employs local women, notably from the fishing community, as crane operators, breaking gender barriers in a male-dominated industry. This initiative, part of a public-private partnership led by Adani Ports, offers significant financial benefits and marks a historic first in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Breaking traditional gender roles, the Vizhinjam deep-sea port in Kerala employs nine women crane operators, primarily from the local fishing community. Widely hailed as a significant step in a traditionally male-dominated sector, these women are pioneering the use of India's first fully automated CRMG cranes.

These female operators, including the likes of Prinu and Karthika, have not only secured their maiden regular income but have also set a precedent in India's port operations. Their role has become crucial, as the Vizhinjam port, which faced protests last year, nears full operational status by 2028 under Adani's development.

The initiative underlines a strong gender-inclusive approach, as these women work alongside men, ensuring smooth transfer of containers using state-of-the-art technology. The port's development, a public-private venture, reflects a significant financial and social advancement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

