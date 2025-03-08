Breaking Barriers: Women Pioneers at Vizhinjam Port

Breaking traditional gender roles, the Vizhinjam deep-sea port in Kerala employs nine women crane operators, primarily from the local fishing community. Widely hailed as a significant step in a traditionally male-dominated sector, these women are pioneering the use of India's first fully automated CRMG cranes.

These female operators, including the likes of Prinu and Karthika, have not only secured their maiden regular income but have also set a precedent in India's port operations. Their role has become crucial, as the Vizhinjam port, which faced protests last year, nears full operational status by 2028 under Adani's development.

The initiative underlines a strong gender-inclusive approach, as these women work alongside men, ensuring smooth transfer of containers using state-of-the-art technology. The port's development, a public-private venture, reflects a significant financial and social advancement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)