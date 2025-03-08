Left Menu

Karnataka Budget: A Blueprint for Brand Bengaluru

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar praised Karnataka's budget as a national model, emphasizing extensive infrastructure plans for Bengaluru. The initiatives, including tunnel roads and double-decker flyovers, aim to ease traffic. The government backed by Rs 19,000 crore aims at comprehensive city development. Controversies surround criticisms from the opposition.

  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Budget has been acclaimed by State Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as a model for the entire country, specifically benefiting 'Brand Bengaluru.' Among the ambitious plans, a tunnel road project and additional 700-800 km of roadways are set to notably alleviate the city's traffic congestion.

Shivakumar, the Minister in charge of Bengaluru development, detailed the budget's infrastructure thrust, including flyovers and Metro projects funded jointly by the city corporation and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. A network of 300 km of roads will utilize canal buffer zones at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

The budget presentation highlighted a government guarantee for Rs 19,000 crore to support key infrastructure projects, signaling a major push for urban development despite political opposition and public discourse over its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

