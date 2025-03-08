Historic Downpour Strikes Australia's East Coast

Eastern Australia's coast is grappling with severe flooding after narrowly escaping the winds of its first tropical cyclone in over five decades. Cyclone Alfred, initially predicted to hit the region, has diminished but left heavy rains, leading to significant disruptions.

Tragically, the floods have resulted in one confirmed death, as a 61-year-old man was found in a flooded river in New South Wales. The cyclone's remnants are expected to cause additional downpours, prompting warnings of flash and riverine flooding throughout the area.

Widely spread power outages have affected hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. Emergency services continue to conduct rescues amidst dangerous conditions, highlighting the critical need for safety as the weather system persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)