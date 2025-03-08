Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives in Chhattisgarh

A tragic accident in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district claimed the lives of a 14-year-old girl and a woman on Saturday evening. More than two dozen people sustained injuries in the mishap.

The incident occurred near Sarodha dam when a mini goods vehicle, carrying 35 individuals from Singhanpuri village, lost control while en route to a family event in Sahaspur Lohara.

Officials reported that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, which overturned, was possibly at fault. Among the deceased were Mukhin Sahu and the driver's daughter, Urvashi Sahu, highlighting the gravity of the accident.

