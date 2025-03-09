Left Menu

Return of the Olive Ridley Turtles: A 33-Year Wait Ends at Eakakulanasi Island

Endangered Olive Ridley turtles return to Eakakulanasi island in Odisha for mass nesting after 33 years, thanks to favorable beach conditions. Significant accretion has doubled beach size, accommodating 1.7 lakh turtles, with further nesting observed at Nasi-2 beach. Odisha remains a key site for turtle conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 09-03-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 11:37 IST
Return of the Olive Ridley Turtles: A 33-Year Wait Ends at Eakakulanasi Island
  • Country:
  • India

Endangered Olive Ridley turtles have made a remarkable comeback at Eakakulanasi island, within the confines of the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha, as they engage in mass nesting after a 33-year hiatus, according to officials.

The idyllic beach, previously affected by sea erosion, has experienced significant natural accretion since 2020, allowing for an elongation of the beach profile. This favorable change has attracted thousands of turtles to the area, explained Assistant Conservator of Forests Manas Das.

In what is hailed as a positive step for turtle conservation in Odisha, the elongated 8 km beach has recently welcomed 1.7 lakh turtles. Additionally, another 2.63 lakh turtles have been spotted nesting at the nearby Nasi-2 beach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025