Return of the Olive Ridley Turtles: A 33-Year Wait Ends at Eakakulanasi Island

Endangered Olive Ridley turtles have made a remarkable comeback at Eakakulanasi island, within the confines of the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha, as they engage in mass nesting after a 33-year hiatus, according to officials.

The idyllic beach, previously affected by sea erosion, has experienced significant natural accretion since 2020, allowing for an elongation of the beach profile. This favorable change has attracted thousands of turtles to the area, explained Assistant Conservator of Forests Manas Das.

In what is hailed as a positive step for turtle conservation in Odisha, the elongated 8 km beach has recently welcomed 1.7 lakh turtles. Additionally, another 2.63 lakh turtles have been spotted nesting at the nearby Nasi-2 beach.

(With inputs from agencies.)