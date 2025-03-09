Return of the Olive Ridley Turtles: A 33-Year Wait Ends at Eakakulanasi Island
Endangered Olive Ridley turtles return to Eakakulanasi island in Odisha for mass nesting after 33 years, thanks to favorable beach conditions. Significant accretion has doubled beach size, accommodating 1.7 lakh turtles, with further nesting observed at Nasi-2 beach. Odisha remains a key site for turtle conservation.
- Country:
- India
Endangered Olive Ridley turtles have made a remarkable comeback at Eakakulanasi island, within the confines of the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha, as they engage in mass nesting after a 33-year hiatus, according to officials.
The idyllic beach, previously affected by sea erosion, has experienced significant natural accretion since 2020, allowing for an elongation of the beach profile. This favorable change has attracted thousands of turtles to the area, explained Assistant Conservator of Forests Manas Das.
In what is hailed as a positive step for turtle conservation in Odisha, the elongated 8 km beach has recently welcomed 1.7 lakh turtles. Additionally, another 2.63 lakh turtles have been spotted nesting at the nearby Nasi-2 beach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record Olive Ridley Turtles Nesting at Rushikulya: Conservation Triumph
Reviving Rivers: The Art of Living's Water Conservation Revolution
Prime Minister Modi's Bold Steps for Wildlife Conservation on World Wildlife Day
Narendra Modi Applauds 'Vantara' for Exceptional Wildlife Conservation Efforts
Himachal Pradesh's Water Census: A Step Towards Conservation