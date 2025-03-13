Left Menu

Scorching Wave Looms Over Jharkhand During Holi: Heatwave Alert Issued

The meteorological department of Jharkhand has issued a heatwave alert during the Holi festival. Kolhan and Palamu divisions may experience temperatures reaching 40°C, with a rise expected over the next four days. Residents are advised to stay indoors and hydrated during peak afternoon hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The meteorological department in Jharkhand has raised a heatwave alert coinciding with the upcoming Holi festival.

Authorities anticipate temperatures especially steep in Kolhan and Palamu divisions, with predictions nearing 40 degrees Celsius.

Record temperatures have already been noted, with experts advising caution and preventive measures during peak heat hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

