Blaze at Bikkgane Biryani: Connaught Place Fire Injures Six

A blaze broke out at the Bikkgane Biryani restaurant located in Connaught Place on Thursday morning, leading to six individuals sustaining severe burn injuries. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) responded promptly to the incident.

The DFS dispatched six fire tenders to the location after receiving an alert around 11:55 am. However, officials have reported that the fire is yet to be fully controlled.

The fire originated in the kitchen due to a leakage from an LPG cylinder, according to the DFS. The injured have since been transported to RML Hospital for medical treatment.

