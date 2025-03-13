Left Menu

Swift Response Saves Lives in South Delhi Blaze

A house fire broke out in East of Kailash, South Delhi, on Thursday night. No casualties were reported. Firefighters contained the blaze quickly. The cause remains unknown.

Updated: 13-03-2025 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden outbreak of fire occurred in a house located in South Delhi's East of Kailash on Thursday night, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported from the incident.

The emergency call was made around 9 p.m. from D Block, and nine fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene to manage the situation, the official informed.

Firefighters efficiently brought the blaze under control. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage, the official noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

