G7 Warns of Iran's Rising Threat Through Coercive Tactics
G7 foreign ministers caution against Iran's increased use of arbitrary detention and assassination attempts, urging Tehran to return to diplomacy for its nuclear program. The draft statement highlighting Iran's destabilizing role in the Middle East awaits ministerial approval.
On Thursday, foreign ministers from leading Western democracies issued a stern warning concerning the escalating threat posed by Iran's use of arbitrary detention and foreign assassination attempts. A final draft statement, accessed by Reuters, highlights these coercive tactics.
The G7 nations, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, identified Iran as a significant source of instability in the Middle East. They called on Tehran to recommence diplomatic efforts regarding its nuclear program.
Though diplomats have approved the draft, ministers are expected to give their final approval later on Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
