Left Menu

G7 Warns of Iran's Rising Threat Through Coercive Tactics

G7 foreign ministers caution against Iran's increased use of arbitrary detention and assassination attempts, urging Tehran to return to diplomacy for its nuclear program. The draft statement highlighting Iran's destabilizing role in the Middle East awaits ministerial approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:48 IST
G7 Warns of Iran's Rising Threat Through Coercive Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, foreign ministers from leading Western democracies issued a stern warning concerning the escalating threat posed by Iran's use of arbitrary detention and foreign assassination attempts. A final draft statement, accessed by Reuters, highlights these coercive tactics.

The G7 nations, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, identified Iran as a significant source of instability in the Middle East. They called on Tehran to recommence diplomatic efforts regarding its nuclear program.

Though diplomats have approved the draft, ministers are expected to give their final approval later on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025