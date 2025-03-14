G7 Warns of Iran's Rising Threat Through Coercive Tactics

On Thursday, foreign ministers from leading Western democracies issued a stern warning concerning the escalating threat posed by Iran's use of arbitrary detention and foreign assassination attempts. A final draft statement, accessed by Reuters, highlights these coercive tactics.

The G7 nations, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, identified Iran as a significant source of instability in the Middle East. They called on Tehran to recommence diplomatic efforts regarding its nuclear program.

Though diplomats have approved the draft, ministers are expected to give their final approval later on Friday.

