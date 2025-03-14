Sri Lanka Takes Action to Prevent Elephant-Train Fatalities
Sri Lankan authorities are actively working to prevent elephant deaths caused by train collisions, following a tragic incident where seven elephants died. Efforts include clearing track sides for visibility and filling track gaps to stop elephants from getting stuck. Over 1,200 elephants have died in train incidents in 17 years.
In response to a tragic incident last month in which seven elephants were killed by a train, Sri Lankan authorities are intensifying efforts to prevent future collisions involving the majestic animals.
The February tragedy in Habarana saw six elephants killed instantly, while two others were injured as an intercity train traveling from Batticaloa to Colombo struck the herd. Sadly, one of the injured elephants later succumbed to its injuries.
Authorities, including top railways official B S Polwattage, emphasize measures such as improved track visibility for train operators and enhancing track safety to deter elephants from wandering onto the tracks, as over 1,200 elephants have died in train incidents over the last 17 years.
