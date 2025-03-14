Left Menu

Navigating Danger: Yemen's Bedouin Herders and the Landmine Threat

Yemen's Bedouin camel herders face immense peril from landmines in their quest to reclaim nomadic lifestyles. As they avoid combat zones, the dangerous southern grazing lands pose a grave challenge. Despite a stalled peace process, landmines continue to impact civilian safety, with Marib province being severely affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:01 IST
In Yemen's Marib province, landmine warning signs serve as grim reminders for camel herders that their traditional way of life is fraught with danger. Displacement due to war has confined the Bedouins to smaller, safer areas, yet the threat from landmines looms large as they strive to find safe grazing lands.

The persistent conflict between Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition, ongoing since 2015, has resulted in a stall in U.N. peace efforts. Hostilities have not seen major escalation, but the risk of renewed violence persists. Landmines remain a significant hazard, as documented in a 2024 Human Rights Watch report, posing a lethal threat even in regions where active fighting has diminished.

Human rights organizations report extensive use of landmines since 2016, severely affecting civilian lives. The Houthi authorities contend that adversaries planted mines to hinder their advance. In central Yemen's Marib province, herders express their fears, staying confined in tents to protect their animals from deadly encounters with mines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

