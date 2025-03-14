Navigating Danger: Yemen's Bedouin Herders and the Landmine Threat

In Yemen's Marib province, landmine warning signs serve as grim reminders for camel herders that their traditional way of life is fraught with danger. Displacement due to war has confined the Bedouins to smaller, safer areas, yet the threat from landmines looms large as they strive to find safe grazing lands.

The persistent conflict between Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition, ongoing since 2015, has resulted in a stall in U.N. peace efforts. Hostilities have not seen major escalation, but the risk of renewed violence persists. Landmines remain a significant hazard, as documented in a 2024 Human Rights Watch report, posing a lethal threat even in regions where active fighting has diminished.

Human rights organizations report extensive use of landmines since 2016, severely affecting civilian lives. The Houthi authorities contend that adversaries planted mines to hinder their advance. In central Yemen's Marib province, herders express their fears, staying confined in tents to protect their animals from deadly encounters with mines.

