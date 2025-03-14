Left Menu

Tragic Holi Celebrations: Accidents and Drownings in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, nine people died in multiple road accidents and two boys drowned during Holi celebrations. Incidents in Muzaffarnagar, Bhadohi, Sonbhadra, Barabanki, Maharajganj, and Sultanpur led to fatalities due to collisions, drownings, and driver intoxication. Authorities have taken action, including arrests and hospitalizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:15 IST
Tragic Holi Celebrations: Accidents and Drownings in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck various parts of Uttar Pradesh during Holi celebrations, as nine individuals lost their lives in road accidents and two boys drowned. The incidents unfolded across Muzaffarnagar, Bhadohi, Sonbhadra, Barabanki, Maharajganj, and Sultanpur. In Muzaffarnagar, a fiery crash left two men dead after their car collided with a tree.

Bhadohi witnessed a motorcycle crash that claimed the lives of two cousins following festive celebrations, while another fatal collision occurred near Sonbhadra. Authorities reported that intoxication may have played a role in these tragic incidents. Despite rapid responses from emergency services, the victims succumbed to their injuries or were declared dead upon arrival at healthcare facilities.

In Barabanki, two teenagers drowned in the Ghaghra river after a celebratory swim. The cases highlight a grim reminder of the potential risks during festive times, prompting police action, including the arrest of a truck driver involved in one of the collisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025