Tragic Holi Celebrations: Accidents and Drownings in Uttar Pradesh

Tragedy struck various parts of Uttar Pradesh during Holi celebrations, as nine individuals lost their lives in road accidents and two boys drowned. The incidents unfolded across Muzaffarnagar, Bhadohi, Sonbhadra, Barabanki, Maharajganj, and Sultanpur. In Muzaffarnagar, a fiery crash left two men dead after their car collided with a tree.

Bhadohi witnessed a motorcycle crash that claimed the lives of two cousins following festive celebrations, while another fatal collision occurred near Sonbhadra. Authorities reported that intoxication may have played a role in these tragic incidents. Despite rapid responses from emergency services, the victims succumbed to their injuries or were declared dead upon arrival at healthcare facilities.

In Barabanki, two teenagers drowned in the Ghaghra river after a celebratory swim. The cases highlight a grim reminder of the potential risks during festive times, prompting police action, including the arrest of a truck driver involved in one of the collisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)