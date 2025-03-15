Left Menu

NASA Delayed Launch and Barnard Star Discoveries: A Cosmic Update

NASA and SpaceX are postponing a mission to swap astronauts stuck on the ISS due to rocket issues. Also, NASA must soon submit a mass layoff plan. Meanwhile, astronomers found four rocky planets orbiting Barnard's star, our nearby stellar neighbor, but sadly, these planets are too hot to host life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 02:28 IST
NASA Delayed Launch and Barnard Star Discoveries: A Cosmic Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA and SpaceX have rescheduled a significant mission aimed at swapping astronauts on the International Space Station due to unforeseen ground system issues with the rocket. The mission, known as Crew-10, intends to bring home astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have spent nine months on the ISS. Initially set for Wednesday, the launch faced delays, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of space travel.

As NASA juggles its intensive schedule of astronaut missions, it has been granted an extra week to develop a plan addressing mass layoffs, under a federal initiative spearheaded by Elon Musk and the Trump administration to streamline governmental operations. The deadline extension comes amidst high-priority space endeavors undertaken by the agency this month.

In astronomical news, researchers observing Barnard's star, one of the closest stellar neighbors to our solar system, confirmed the presence of four rocky exoplanets. Despite the excitement of this discovery, scientists reported the planets' proximity to the star makes them inhospitable, akin to the solar system's Mercury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025