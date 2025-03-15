Left Menu

Seismic Jolt: Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Oaxaca

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Oaxaca, Mexico on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the region of Oaxaca, Mexico, early on Saturday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event, originating at a depth of 10 kilometers, has raised concerns among residents and emergency agencies assessing potential impacts.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, determining if infrastructural damage or injuries have occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

