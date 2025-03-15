Holi Traffic Violations Surge: A Safety Concern

During this year's Holi celebrations, traffic violations surged by more than 100%, marking a significant public safety concern. The Delhi Traffic Police reported 7,230 violations, a sharp increase from the previous year's 3,589.

Key offenses included an alarming rise in drunken driving and helmet-related violations, which increased by 56%. In response, the police deployed special measures, aiming to curb dangerous driving behaviors.

Special measures involved 84 teams equipped with alcometers and 40 joint teams of traffic and local police personnel to target violators at major intersections and hotspots, serving from 8 am to midnight to assure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)