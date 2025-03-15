Left Menu

Holi Traffic Violations Surge: A Safety Concern

Traffic violations during Holi celebrations surged over 100% this year, with 7,230 challans issued, up from 3,589 in 2024. Notable increases include drunken driving and helmet-related offenses. Delhi Traffic Police enforced special measures using 84 teams with alcometers and 40 joint teams at key locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During this year's Holi celebrations, traffic violations surged by more than 100%, marking a significant public safety concern. The Delhi Traffic Police reported 7,230 violations, a sharp increase from the previous year's 3,589.

Key offenses included an alarming rise in drunken driving and helmet-related violations, which increased by 56%. In response, the police deployed special measures, aiming to curb dangerous driving behaviors.

Special measures involved 84 teams equipped with alcometers and 40 joint teams of traffic and local police personnel to target violators at major intersections and hotspots, serving from 8 am to midnight to assure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

