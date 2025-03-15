Turning Hygiene into a Community Movement: MCD's New Campaign

TheMunicipal Corporation of Delhi's south zone has kicked off a weekly cleanliness campaign in the Bhati ward, within the Chhatarpur Assembly segment. The initiative, 'Cleanliness Every Saturday, Hygiene Every Day,' intends to transform hygiene into a community-centric effort, engaging local citizens directly.

The campaign involves a cleanliness drive in one ward of the south zone every Saturday. Key figures like BJP councillor and MCD Standing Committee Member Sunder Singh Tanwar and South Zone Deputy Commissioner Badal Kumar, along with hundreds of sanitation workers, participated in the inaugural event, spreading awareness about the importance of maintaining hygiene.

Kumar highlighted that success hinges on citizen participation. He emphasized that if residents commit to cleanliness, it would greatly enhance the city's beauty, stressing that the initiative is designed to cultivate a habit of cleanliness that extends beyond a single-day effort. Councillor Tanwar echoed these views, noting that public involvement is crucial for a truly clean city. The initiative was followed by a 'Holi Milan' event to honor the sanitation workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)