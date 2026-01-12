Santa Socks Sell Out: McDonald's Festive Success Story

McDonald's India (West & South), operated by Westlife Foodworld, experienced a remarkable consumer response to its limited-edition Santa Socks as part of the Merry Meal, selling out before Christmas. The collectible became one of the most popular festive drops of the year, primarily driven by significant consumer excitement and engagement.

In just five days, the campaign achieved sales of 150,000 socks, with Mumbai leading as the fastest-selling city, followed closely by Ahmedabad. The immense buzz was organically fueled on social media, where consumers created over 200 reels, sparking a sense of FOMO and urgency around acquiring the socks.

Remarkably, the campaign avoided traditional festive marketing approaches, opting instead for a Gen Z–oriented lifestyle film, resonating with current consumer content consumption trends. Lavdeep Walia, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, stated that the initiative aimed to unite families over food and fun, reinforcing McDonald's as a facilitator of memorable communal moments.