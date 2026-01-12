Left Menu

Santa Socks Sell Out: McDonald's Festive Success Story

McDonald's India (West & South) sold out its limited-edition Santa Socks across its Merry Meal campaign in just five days. The success was fueled by consumer excitement and social media buzz, especially in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, showcasing how cultural insights drive festive sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:18 IST
Santa Socks Sell Out: McDonald's Festive Success Story
  • Country:
  • India

McDonald's India (West & South), operated by Westlife Foodworld, experienced a remarkable consumer response to its limited-edition Santa Socks as part of the Merry Meal, selling out before Christmas. The collectible became one of the most popular festive drops of the year, primarily driven by significant consumer excitement and engagement.

In just five days, the campaign achieved sales of 150,000 socks, with Mumbai leading as the fastest-selling city, followed closely by Ahmedabad. The immense buzz was organically fueled on social media, where consumers created over 200 reels, sparking a sense of FOMO and urgency around acquiring the socks.

Remarkably, the campaign avoided traditional festive marketing approaches, opting instead for a Gen Z–oriented lifestyle film, resonating with current consumer content consumption trends. Lavdeep Walia, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, stated that the initiative aimed to unite families over food and fun, reinforcing McDonald's as a facilitator of memorable communal moments.

TRENDING

1
Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

 India
2
Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

 India
3
India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

 India
4
British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026