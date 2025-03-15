Piyush Goyal Ensures Housing for Slum Dwellers and Launches School Hygiene Program

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday presented new housing keys to 91 slum dwellers displaced by a road project in Borivali West, North Mumbai.

During the event, Goyal stressed that eligible slum residents should receive homes in their original locality. He urged officials to expedite the rehabilitation with integrity and prevent outsiders from illegal occupancy while ensuring no resident is unfairly displaced. He instructed the civic authorities to manage public and green spaces responsibly.

Goyal, who is the Lok Sabha member for North Mumbai, emphasized that authorities will be held accountable for any issues. Out of 224 affected individuals, 133 have already been rehoused. Additionally, Goyal initiated a program to distribute free sanitary pads to 8,000 schoolgirls in North Mumbai, with plans to expand across Mumbai to benefit 50,000 students in municipal schools.

