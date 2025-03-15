Left Menu

Punjab Paves the Way: Transforming Cities with World-Class Streets

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced a major urban development project focusing on transforming 42 kilometers of streets in Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar. The initiative aims to address traffic, drainage, and aesthetics, with plans for further expansion across Punjab based on initial success and feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:25 IST
In a bold move to enhance urban infrastructure, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema unveiled plans to develop world-class streets across the state's cities, beginning with Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar, involving an investment of over Rs 140 crore.

The ambitious project will transform 42 kilometers of these cities' streets. The initiative includes comprehensive redesigns addressing traffic bottlenecks, ensuring uniform road width, and improving drainage systems to prevent damage.

Cheema detailed an initiative that will see streets incorporate accessible footpaths and realigned services such as bus stands and streetlights, backed by a ten-year maintenance commitment from contractors. The phased rollout involves design by urban planners, construction by top agencies, and meticulous maintenance.

