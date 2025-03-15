Punjab Paves the Way: Transforming Cities with World-Class Streets

In a bold move to enhance urban infrastructure, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema unveiled plans to develop world-class streets across the state's cities, beginning with Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar, involving an investment of over Rs 140 crore.

The ambitious project will transform 42 kilometers of these cities' streets. The initiative includes comprehensive redesigns addressing traffic bottlenecks, ensuring uniform road width, and improving drainage systems to prevent damage.

Cheema detailed an initiative that will see streets incorporate accessible footpaths and realigned services such as bus stands and streetlights, backed by a ten-year maintenance commitment from contractors. The phased rollout involves design by urban planners, construction by top agencies, and meticulous maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)