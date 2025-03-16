SpaceX Capsule Arrives at ISS with NASA Astronaut Replacements

In a successful mission, a SpaceX crew capsule docked with the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering replacements for two NASA astronauts who have been unexpectedly stuck there.

The new crew, consisting of astronauts from the US, Japan, and Russia, will spend the next few days familiarizing themselves with the station under the guidance of Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams.

Originally slated for a brief mission aboard Boeing's first astronaut flight, Wilmore and Williams will soon head back to Earth after a delayed return due to multiple issues with their original plans. Weather permitting, their return journey aboard a SpaceX capsule is set for mid-March.

