In the wake of the French government's controversial advice on laundry frequency, a keen debate has emerged on the ideal approach to washing exercise clothes. Environmental concerns, fabric degradation, and personal hygiene all play pivotal roles in shaping this discussion.

Contemporary sportswear, often crafted from synthetic fabrics, traps moisture and provides an ideal environment for bacteria. Research has highlighted that these bacterial colonies can amplify fabric odor, prompting concerns among wearers.

Ultimately, the decision rests with individuals who must account for factors like exercise intensity, fabric type, personal health, and environmental implications. Key advice includes turning clothes inside-out, drying them completely, and storing them in ventilated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)