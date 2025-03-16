Left Menu

Mumbai Heatwave Continues: Scorching Temperatures Forecasted

Mumbai braces for more scorching days as temperatures soar. The meteorological center predicts maximum temperature of around 36°C. Marathwada witnesses higher than average temperatures, with Solapur hitting 40.3°C. The heatwave persists, affecting regions statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:24 IST
Mumbai is set to face more sweltering heat, as the meteorological center forecasts sunny spells for Sunday and Monday with temperatures peaking at around 36°C.

In the drought-prone Marathwada region, temperatures soared to 38.4°C, exceeding the normal by 3.5°C.

Solapur reported the highest temperatures, reaching 40.3°C, as the heatwave continues to grip the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

