Mumbai Heatwave Continues: Scorching Temperatures Forecasted
Mumbai braces for more scorching days as temperatures soar. The meteorological center predicts maximum temperature of around 36°C. Marathwada witnesses higher than average temperatures, with Solapur hitting 40.3°C. The heatwave persists, affecting regions statewide.
Mumbai is set to face more sweltering heat, as the meteorological center forecasts sunny spells for Sunday and Monday with temperatures peaking at around 36°C.
In the drought-prone Marathwada region, temperatures soared to 38.4°C, exceeding the normal by 3.5°C.
Solapur reported the highest temperatures, reaching 40.3°C, as the heatwave continues to grip the state.
