India's Pollution Crisis: A Call for Urgent Environmental Reforms

The Congress has criticized the government following a report ranking India as the fifth most polluted country, highlighting ineffective pollution control measures. They demand rollback of environmental law amendments and suggest increased funding and legal backing for the National Clean Air Program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:44 IST
The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the government Sunday following a world air quality report that ranked India as the fifth most polluted country globally. They are demanding that amendments made to environmental laws over the last decade be rolled back, citing these as 'anti-people.'

According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, the Swiss air quality tech company IQAIR's 2024 report disclosed that India's average concentration of fine particulate matter is ten times the WHO's guideline. Following previous studies, Ramesh criticized the government's ineffective response to air pollution issues.

The party suggested substantial revisions, including acknowledging the crisis, increasing funding, and reforming the National Clean Air Program's approach to focus on key emission sources like industrial and vehicular emissions. They call for urgency in enforcing air pollution norms for coal power plants and restoring the National Green Tribunal's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

