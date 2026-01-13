Left Menu

Delhi's Cold and Foggy Morning: Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor'

Delhi experiences a chilling 4°C morning as cold waves and dense fog persist. Air quality remains 'very poor' with an AQI of 337. Several city areas record high pollution levels, while temperatures plummet sharply, with Ayanagar hitting a bone-chilling 2.9°C, according to the IMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:39 IST
Motorists face a foggy morning at Subroto Park in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi residents braved a frigid morning on Tuesday, as temperatures dropped to a chilly 4 degrees Celsius. The city continued to grapple with cold waves and dense fog that complicated daily life. Meanwhile, air quality remained a pressing issue, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'very poor' category at 337.

Pollution woes persisted across several locations with Nehru Nagar at 358, Jahangirpuri at 357, Anand Vihar at 411, and RK Puram at 365. Readings exceeded the 300 mark in Patparganj, Wazirpur, and Chandni Chowk, while Okhla Phase 2 lingered just below with an AQI of 296.

The cold snap intensified across New Delhi, with Ayanagar registering the lowest temperature at an icy 2.9 degrees Celsius, per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Palam and Safdarjung also reported near-record lows, suggesting cold conditions are likely to endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

