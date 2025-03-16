West Bengal Braces for Heatwave and Weather Shifts
The IMD has forecasted heatwave conditions in West Bengal's western districts until Tuesday, with temperatures expected to gradually decrease in the Gangetic region. The rest of Gangetic West Bengal will experience hot days, while rain or thunderstorms are predicted from March 20. Kolkata's temperatures are currently above normal.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for the western districts of West Bengal, predicting soaring temperatures till Tuesday. Residents in Purulia, Bankura, and Paschim Bardhaman should brace for the heat, while cooler days are expected to follow with a slight temperature drop.
In a broader forecast, the IMD indicated that the rest of the Gangetic West Bengal is likely to face steamy conditions until early next week, with an eventual relief expected through rain or thundershowers hitting the area starting March 20.
Kolkata, the state's capital, recorded unusually high temperatures with a minimum of 26.5°C—nearly 4 degrees above average—and a maximum hovering around the typical 33.7°C. Residents are advised to stay informed about the weather updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Discovery: Father and Daughter Found Dead in Kolkata Shop
Ajinkya Rahane to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024
Ajinkya Rahane to captain Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.
Ajinkya Rahane: New Captain to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders: A Celestial Homage to IPL Glory