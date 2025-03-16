West Bengal Braces for Heatwave and Weather Shifts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for the western districts of West Bengal, predicting soaring temperatures till Tuesday. Residents in Purulia, Bankura, and Paschim Bardhaman should brace for the heat, while cooler days are expected to follow with a slight temperature drop.

In a broader forecast, the IMD indicated that the rest of the Gangetic West Bengal is likely to face steamy conditions until early next week, with an eventual relief expected through rain or thundershowers hitting the area starting March 20.

Kolkata, the state's capital, recorded unusually high temperatures with a minimum of 26.5°C—nearly 4 degrees above average—and a maximum hovering around the typical 33.7°C. Residents are advised to stay informed about the weather updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)