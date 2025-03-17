Peruvian Farmer Takes On German Energy Giant Over Climate Impact

In a groundbreaking legal battle, a Peruvian farmer seeks to hold Germany's RWE accountable for its role in climate change impacts on the Andean glaciers. The German court case, resuming on Monday, could shape future climate litigation by setting a precedent for companies' liability for past carbon emissions.

Saul Luciano Lliuya contends that RWE's emissions contributed to glacier melt, threatening his home with floods and necessitating a $3.5 million defense project. Supported by Germanwatch, Lliuya asks RWE to pay €21,000, arguing the company's responsibility to cover a proportional share of climate adaptation costs.

Legal experts are closely monitoring the trial's potential implications. Originally filed in 2015, the case requires the court to evaluate the direct impacts of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions on Andean glaciers, with findings from expert site visits set to inform the proceedings.

