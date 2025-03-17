New Zealand Joins Global Effort in Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure

New Zealand has taken a significant step in global disaster mitigation by joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as its 50th member.

This announcement was made during an official visit to India by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, reflecting the country's dedication to enhancing infrastructure resilience globally.

With its base in New Delhi, CDRI aims to empower nations through shared knowledge, research, and investment, fostering robust infrastructure systems capable of withstanding climate and disaster-related challenges. The coalition currently consists of 43 countries and seven partner organizations.

