Left Menu

New Zealand Joins Global Effort in Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure

New Zealand has become the 50th member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, an initiative focused on fortifying infrastructure systems against climate risks. The announcement coincided with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to India, underscoring the country's commitment to global disaster resilience efforts alongside 43 nations and seven organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:01 IST
New Zealand Joins Global Effort in Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand has taken a significant step in global disaster mitigation by joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as its 50th member.

This announcement was made during an official visit to India by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, reflecting the country's dedication to enhancing infrastructure resilience globally.

With its base in New Delhi, CDRI aims to empower nations through shared knowledge, research, and investment, fostering robust infrastructure systems capable of withstanding climate and disaster-related challenges. The coalition currently consists of 43 countries and seven partner organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025