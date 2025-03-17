Legacy Dumpsites Transformation: A Swachh Bharat Success

The Swachh Bharat Mission stands as a testament to the efforts towards clean and sustainable urban development in India. As of now, 701 out of 2,424 legacy dumpsites have been fully remediated, with ongoing operations to flatten an additional 1,179 garbage mounds. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry provided this update in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban website reflects the reclamation of 6,252.60 acres of previously waste-buried land, while a substantial 8,621 acres still await rehabilitation. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, indicated the daunting challenge posed by these legacy dumpsites created over decades.

This national initiative, unprecedented in scope and ambition, tackles the formidable task of waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The remediation efforts represent a significant investment, with proposals worth Rs 9,197.35 crore approved, including an admissible central share of Rs 3,697.90 crore.

