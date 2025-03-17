Left Menu

Legacy Dumpsites Transformation: A Swachh Bharat Success

The Swachh Bharat Mission has successfully remediated 701 out of 2,424 legacy dumpsites with 1,179 more in progress. A large area of land has been reclaimed, but challenges remain. The initiative marks the first national scale attempt to tackle these decades-old garbage mounds in urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:43 IST
Legacy Dumpsites Transformation: A Swachh Bharat Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Swachh Bharat Mission stands as a testament to the efforts towards clean and sustainable urban development in India. As of now, 701 out of 2,424 legacy dumpsites have been fully remediated, with ongoing operations to flatten an additional 1,179 garbage mounds. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry provided this update in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban website reflects the reclamation of 6,252.60 acres of previously waste-buried land, while a substantial 8,621 acres still await rehabilitation. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, indicated the daunting challenge posed by these legacy dumpsites created over decades.

This national initiative, unprecedented in scope and ambition, tackles the formidable task of waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The remediation efforts represent a significant investment, with proposals worth Rs 9,197.35 crore approved, including an admissible central share of Rs 3,697.90 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025