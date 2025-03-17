Smart Cities Mission: Transforming Urban India, One City at a Time

The Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, revealed on Monday that over 7,400 projects under the Smart Cities Mission have reached completion status by March 31. This ambitious national project, initiated in June 2015, targeted 100 cities for transformation into smart, sustainable, and citizen-friendly environments.

Addressing a query from Congress member Rajiv Shukla in the Rajya Sabha regarding future budget allocations, Khattar emphasized that while the mission had a defined timeframe, its successes are replicable. The central government had committed Rs 48,000 crore, with states matching this funding to fuel urban progress, introducing innovations like smart roads and digital solutions.

Minister of State Tokhan Sahu added context, stating that the government extended the mission deadline to March 31, 2025, allowing pending projects to continue. Financial reports show Rs 45,772 crore of the available Rs 48,000 crore have been used, covering 93% of the 8,063 planned initiatives, with the remainder ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)