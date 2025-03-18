Foam and Fish Fatalities Lead to South Australian Beach Closures

Authorities have shut down two beaches in South Australia after an unusual foamy substance and dead fish appeared along the shorelines, causing public health concerns. Surfers and beachgoers reported experiencing sore eyes and throats in what officials believe is related to a microalgal bloom.

The South Australian Environment Protection Authority indicated that unusual weather could be the catalyst behind the foam and its adverse effects. Principal Scientific Officer Sam Gaylard emphasized the size and scale of this phenomenon as particularly concerning, describing it as unprecedented for this time of year.

Marine scientists are conducting tests on water samples to determine the precise cause of the bloom. The region is experiencing changes in weather patterns, which could either exacerbate or alleviate the situation. Local officials hope to reopen the beaches soon, pending scientific findings.

