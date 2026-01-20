Zakir Khan Announces Long Hiatus From Live Tours Amid Health Concerns

In a surprising announcement during his Hyderabad show, beloved stand-up comedian Zakir Khan stated he will take an extended break from live tours, slated to last until 2030, due to health and personal reasons.

The revelation came as a shock to fans when Khan hinted at a hiatus through his Instagram stories on Tuesday. Following this, upon his arrival in Dubai, he confirmed the news with a post stressing both its significance and finality.

Khan, who has made waves both nationally and internationally, most notably becoming the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language show at Madison Square Garden, continues to express gratitude towards his fans and colleagues who support him.

His achievements reached new heights last year, when he performed for a 6,000-strong audience at the iconic venue, a feat he proudly shared on social media. Among the prominent figures showing their support were celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and actor Kal Penn.

Zakir's rise to fame began in 2012 with his victory in Comedy Central's 'India's Best Stand-Up' competition, leading to a vast fan base thanks to his hits like 'Haq Se Single' and 'Kaksha Gyarvi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)