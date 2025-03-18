Global Commitment to Nuclear Waste Safety Strengthened at Eighth Review Meeting of Joint Convention

Over 1000 delegates from 77 Contracting Parties and a Signatory State, Lebanon, have convened for the Eighth Review Meeting of Contracting Parties to the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management. Taking place from March 17 to March 28, the meeting serves as a critical platform for discussing global efforts in achieving and maintaining high safety standards for spent fuel and radioactive waste management.

Chaired by Jean-Luc Lachaume, Acting President of the Eighth Review Meeting from France, the event emphasizes the collective responsibility of nations to ensure the safe and effective management of radioactive waste. The discussions highlight long-term strategies, regulatory advancements, and lessons learned from past experiences, reinforcing international cooperation in nuclear waste safety.

Key Topics Under Discussion

Ageing Management of Nuclear Waste Facilities and Packages

One of the central themes of the review meeting is the ageing management of facilities and packaging used for storing spent fuel and radioactive waste. Experts are deliberating on strategies to extend the lifespan of storage systems while maintaining their integrity and ensuring long-term safety. The need for continuous monitoring, advanced technological interventions, and the periodic renewal of safety standards is being emphasized to mitigate risks associated with prolonged storage.

Safe Management of Disused Sealed Sources

Another significant aspect of the discussions is the long-term safe handling of disused sealed radioactive sources, which are widely used in medical, industrial, and research applications. The meeting is focusing on innovative disposal solutions, regulatory frameworks, and capacity-building initiatives to manage these materials safely and sustainably.

Competence and Staffing in Radioactive Waste Management

Ensuring the availability of qualified personnel throughout the lifecycle of spent fuel and radioactive waste management programs is a priority. Delegates are sharing insights on workforce training, knowledge retention, and skill development to address the challenges of generational shifts in expertise. Strategies for maintaining institutional memory and ensuring regulatory competence over the decades-long lifecycle of nuclear waste programs are being explored.

Enhancing the Joint Convention’s Procedural Mechanisms

In open-ended working group sessions, Contracting Parties are discussing seven proposals for improving the procedural mechanisms of the Joint Convention. These discussions aim to enhance transparency, reporting efficiency, and collaboration among member states.

The Role of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in Nuclear Waste Management

With the rapid advancement of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology, the review meeting is also addressing the implications of SMRs on nuclear waste management. As countries increasingly explore SMRs for energy production, early planning for waste disposal, spent fuel storage, and decommissioning becomes crucial. The meeting is serving as a forum for member states to exchange knowledge and best practices on integrating radioactive waste considerations into SMR planning and deployment.

“Joining and adhering to the Joint Convention acknowledges the importance of thinking early about the full lifecycle of a nuclear facility and planning proactively to ensure the necessary infrastructure, competence, and capacity exist for the safe management of spent fuel, radioactive waste, and decommissioning,” said Nelli Aghajanyan, Coordinator of the Joint Convention.

Commitment to Global Safety and Transparency

Since its entry into force in 2001, the Joint Convention has played a pivotal role in shaping international nuclear waste policies. The triennial Review Meetings, such as the ongoing Eighth Review Meeting, provide an opportunity for Contracting Parties to present and evaluate National Reports on the implementation of the Convention's obligations.

These reports offer valuable insights into the progress, challenges, and innovations in nuclear waste safety worldwide. The open exchange of information and experiences contributes to continuous improvements in safety culture and public trust in nuclear energy’s waste management solutions.

Looking Ahead

As the world continues to expand nuclear energy capacity in response to growing energy demands and climate change challenges, the significance of effective radioactive waste management will only increase. The outcomes of this Review Meeting will shape future policies, regulations, and collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing global nuclear safety.

The Joint Convention's public website provides comprehensive information on past review cycles, including meeting summaries, national reports, and procedural updates.

For those interested in following the discussions live, a livestream of the meeting is available, allowing stakeholders worldwide to engage with the latest developments in nuclear waste safety.

For more information and access to official documents, visit the Joint Convention website.