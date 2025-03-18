Innovative Rainwater Solutions: NDMC Adopts Modular Pit Technology
The NDMC is enhancing water conservation efforts with modular pit technology for rainwater harvesting and flood management. Led by Chairman Keshav Chandra, the initiative involves 272 RWH pits and aims to address waterlogging, utilizing eco-friendly solutions and community participation for effective water management.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to revolutionize its water conservation strategies by implementing modular pit technology for rainwater harvesting and flood management. During a recent meeting chaired by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra detailed the council's ambitious plans.
The initiative focuses on using Modular Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) pits with crosswave technology, reducing construction costs through minimal brick and cement usage. These pits, incorporating polypropylene modules, allow dual land use and can store up to 95% of collected water for recharging groundwater and beautification projects.
Community involvement is key, emphasized Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, as NDMC continues to develop its RWH infrastructures. With 272 pits already established and plans for 95 more, the initiative also targets major waterlogging areas to improve urban water management.
