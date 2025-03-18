Pixxel Revolutionizes Earth Observation with High-Resolution Satellite Imagery

In a significant leap for satellite technology, Bengaluru-based start-up Pixxel has released the world's highest resolution hyper-spectral images, captured by its newly commissioned Firefly satellites. The company's latest imagery reveals intricate details of the Ganga, Senegal's Saloum River Delta, and the Sundarbans, offering crucial insights into the health of these regions.

Launched aboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission in January, the three Firefly satellites usher in a new era of Earth observation by decoding complex environmental data. The images, covering more than 150 hyper-spectral bands, are aimed at aiding farmers, water resource managers, and conservationists with precise data.

Pixxel's founder and CEO, Awais Ahmed, stated that these groundbreaking images demonstrate the potential for policy-makers to act with foresight. By detecting environmental pollutants and offering early warnings for crop diseases, the satellites promise a future where planetary health is actively monitored and safeguarded. Pixxel plans to extend its satellite constellation by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)