MCD Boosts Budget for Festivals and Infrastructure Enhancements

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans additional allocations for Chhath Pooja, sanitation, and school infrastructure. Rs 50 lakh is designated for festival facilities, while sanitation services get Rs 25 lakh more. Rs 200 lakh is set for school repairs as part of the 2024-25 budget discussions aiming to enhance public amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An additional allocation of Rs 50 lakh to provide facilities during Chhath Pooja and other festivals is planned, alongside a Rs 2 crore increase for desilting stormwater drains. This proposal is expected to be tabled during the special meeting of the MCD on Wednesday, sources reported.

The revised estimates for the 2024-25 budget project nearly Rs 14,746 crore in income, with expenditures reaching Rs 15,767 crore. Moving forward, the MCD anticipates an income of Rs 16,701 crore against an expenditure of Rs 17,002 crore.

The meeting will also address sanitation services, proposing an additional Rs 25 lakh to improve city cleanliness, and schools are set for upgrades including water, electricity, and toilet facilities. Proposals include installing solar systems and enhancing senior citizen recreation centers with Rs 10 lakh. The session is crucial as the MCD finalizes its 2024-25 budget and outlines future financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

