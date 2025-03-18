India's First Private Payload Satellite 'Nila' Launched by HEX20
'Nila', India's first private payload hosting satellite, has been successfully launched by HEX20, a small satellite manufacturing company based in Technopark. Achieving contact less than a day after launch, this milestone signifies a leap forward in private satellite technology and collaborative global space missions.
Heralding a significant milestone in India's space sector, HEX20, a small satellite manufacturing firm based in Technopark, has announced the successful launch of 'Nila', the country's first private payload hosting satellite.
The satellite, developed in just four months, was launched via Exolaunch, a Berlin-based satellite deployer, aboard SpaceX Transporter-13 on March 15. It successfully separated from the launch vehicle less than an hour later, establishing contact with HEX20's control center the following day.
This mission showcases HEX20's dedication to innovation in satellite technology, as well as its commitment to fostering international partnerships. The company also plans to expand its research and development facilities to further contribute to the state's space tech ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
