Left Menu

India's First Private Payload Satellite 'Nila' Launched by HEX20

'Nila', India's first private payload hosting satellite, has been successfully launched by HEX20, a small satellite manufacturing company based in Technopark. Achieving contact less than a day after launch, this milestone signifies a leap forward in private satellite technology and collaborative global space missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:38 IST
India's First Private Payload Satellite 'Nila' Launched by HEX20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heralding a significant milestone in India's space sector, HEX20, a small satellite manufacturing firm based in Technopark, has announced the successful launch of 'Nila', the country's first private payload hosting satellite.

The satellite, developed in just four months, was launched via Exolaunch, a Berlin-based satellite deployer, aboard SpaceX Transporter-13 on March 15. It successfully separated from the launch vehicle less than an hour later, establishing contact with HEX20's control center the following day.

This mission showcases HEX20's dedication to innovation in satellite technology, as well as its commitment to fostering international partnerships. The company also plans to expand its research and development facilities to further contribute to the state's space tech ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025