DDA's Financial Resurgence: From Deficit to Surplus

The Delhi Development Authority has reported a significant financial turnaround, doubling its revenue with an impressive growth of 89% over the last three years, according to a statement from the Raj Niwas on Tuesday.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena previously highlighted the DDA's financial struggles in July 2022, prompting a strategic overhaul that transformed the agency from a deficit-ridden entity to one posting consecutive revenue surpluses.

This turnaround resulted from liberal housing policy reforms, innovative marketing strategies, and enhanced customer experience, leading to a 215% rise in the sale of unsold inventory. Consequently, revenue generation from 2022-2025 soared to Rs 6,759 crore compared to Rs 3,579 crore in previous years, marking a substantial change in the DDA's financial health.

