DDA's Financial Resurgence: From Deficit to Surplus

In a remarkable turnaround, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has more than doubled its revenue with an 89% growth over three years. This transformation, attributed to reforms and strategies, has turned persistent deficits into a surplus, strengthening DDA's commitment to a sustainable Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority has reported a significant financial turnaround, doubling its revenue with an impressive growth of 89% over the last three years, according to a statement from the Raj Niwas on Tuesday.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena previously highlighted the DDA's financial struggles in July 2022, prompting a strategic overhaul that transformed the agency from a deficit-ridden entity to one posting consecutive revenue surpluses.

This turnaround resulted from liberal housing policy reforms, innovative marketing strategies, and enhanced customer experience, leading to a 215% rise in the sale of unsold inventory. Consequently, revenue generation from 2022-2025 soared to Rs 6,759 crore compared to Rs 3,579 crore in previous years, marking a substantial change in the DDA's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

