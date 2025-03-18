Left Menu

Weather Advisory: Light Showers in Northern Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department predicts light rain in northern Rajasthan due to a new western disturbance, causing cloudy weather and potential thunderstorms. Areas like Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur might experience strong winds. From March 21, weather will turn dry with a temperature rise of 2-3 degrees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:32 IST
The India Meteorological Department has announced the likelihood of light showers in several areas of northern Rajasthan, attributed to a new western disturbance. This shift in weather patterns could result in cloudy skies and possible thunderstorms, especially around March 20.

Regions including Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur are on alert for light rain coupled with strong winds. These weather conditions are expected to last until March 21, after which dry weather will prevail across most regions for four to five days.

In the meantime, a slight uptick in temperatures is anticipated, with the mercury set to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. The hottest spot recorded on Tuesday was Barmer, with a temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

