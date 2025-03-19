Unprecedented Record: Global Temperatures Soar in 2024

Greenhouse gases have reached record levels, propelling Earth towards unprecedented high temperatures in 2024, as reported by the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The WMO's annual climate analysis reveals that temperatures in 2024 surpassed 2023, edging closer to the crucial 1.5 degrees Celsius increase target set by the Paris Agreement.

Amid widespread glacier and sea ice melting, elevated sea levels, and increasing ocean acidification, experts warn of the grave implications for climate patterns worldwide, especially concerning polar ice melts.

(With inputs from agencies.)