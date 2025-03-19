Unprecedented Record: Global Temperatures Soar in 2024
In 2024, greenhouse gas levels drove global temperatures to record highs, increasing glacier and sea ice melt and raising sea levels. This brought the world closer to exceeding the 1.5C warming threshold set by the Paris Agreement, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 07:14 IST
Greenhouse gases have reached record levels, propelling Earth towards unprecedented high temperatures in 2024, as reported by the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
The WMO's annual climate analysis reveals that temperatures in 2024 surpassed 2023, edging closer to the crucial 1.5 degrees Celsius increase target set by the Paris Agreement.
Amid widespread glacier and sea ice melting, elevated sea levels, and increasing ocean acidification, experts warn of the grave implications for climate patterns worldwide, especially concerning polar ice melts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
