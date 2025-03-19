The Gravity of Space Travel: Adaptation Challenges for Astronauts

Floating weightlessly in space may seem entertaining but poses health challenges for astronauts during long missions. Upon their return to Earth, they face symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and unstable gaits, which must be managed for their safety.

This week, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, along with Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. Initially set for an eight-day trip, Williams and Wilmore spent over nine months in space due to issues with their Starliner capsule.

Astronauts face a range of physical hardships as they readjust to gravity, from dizziness and blood relocation issues to bone density loss. Strict exercise regimens help mitigate these effects, while space agencies like NASA and JAXA continue to study the impact of space travel on human health.

