Tackling the Heat: India’s Path to Sustainable Cooling

The Global Heat & Cooling Forum in New Delhi concluded with a call for sustainable cooling solutions to combat extreme heat in India. Emphasizing scalability, equity, and community-driven action, the event highlighted policy alignment, innovative financing, and traditional strategies to build heat resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Global Heat & Cooling Forum in New Delhi, organized by the NRDC along with NDMA, DST, and The World Bank Group, concluded after two days of intensive discussions aimed at tackling extreme heat through sustainable cooling solutions. The event gathered government officials, policymakers, and experts to explore scalable and equitable interventions.

Addressing the forum, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani emphasized that heat poses a humanitarian crisis, urging for energy-efficient cooling systems and integration of traditional knowledge like millet farming and clay homes. Highlighting India's diverse climate challenges, participants focused on three strategic pillars: scalability, equitable access, and community protection.

Experts at the event, including Abhas Jha from The World Bank, underscored the need for proactive, preventive solutions to address rising heatwave threats. Discussions revolved around policy alignment, innovative financing models, and the significance of community-driven resilience strategies. The forum concluded with a commitment to collaborative actions for sustainable cooling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

