NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams finally returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule on Tuesday, marking the end of a nine-month journey that was originally intended to last only a week. The unexpected extension of their mission was due to a series of technical failures with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

The astronauts, who were part of a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), had to rely on NASA's contingency planning when Starliner's faulty propulsion system prolonged their stay. Their return has become a global event, underscoring the political and technological complexities of modern space missions.

NASA officials have suggested that Boeing may need to conduct another uncrewed test flight before Starliner can safely transport astronauts again. The return of Wilmore and Williams in a SpaceX capsule highlights the importance of reliable spacecraft technology in ensuring the success and safety of critical space missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)