Revolutionary IoT Smart Device Enhances Food Quality Monitoring

Researchers from NIT Rourkela and University of the Philippines Los Baños have developed an IoT-enabled smart device to monitor processed food ingredient quality. This colorimeter tracks colour and temperature changes, aiding in stability checks for oleogels. The innovation aims to improve food safety and reduce wastage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, researchers from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, in collaboration with the University of the Philippines Los Baños, have introduced a pioneering IoT-enabled colorimeter designed to elevate the quality monitoring of processed food ingredients.

This smart device meticulously tracks real-time colour and temperature fluctuations, significantly aiding the study of oleogels and other fat alternatives. The technology is not only groundbreaking in its application but also cost-effective, with a laboratory scale price of approximately Rs 50,000, much lower than existing commercial solutions.

Securing a patent, the research team aims to integrate artificial intelligence to detect food spoilage preemptively, addressing the risk of unhealthy trans fats. The innovation is set to transform food safety and quality control processes globally, offering remarkable benefits to both small manufacturers and large-scale industries.

